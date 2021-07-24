Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.39% of Materion worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. 68,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

