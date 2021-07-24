MAX Exchange Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,909.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $526,296.83 and $19,909.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,401.31 or 0.99858634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.01188593 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00375008 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00411826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00051015 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

