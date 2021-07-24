Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,051 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Maxar Technologies worth $22,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,903,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

