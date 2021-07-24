Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $333,597.76 and approximately $60.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,956.13 or 1.00016559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.01207270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00373844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00416441 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

