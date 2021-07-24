McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MCFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $77,782,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $61,745,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 18.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,437,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

