McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

