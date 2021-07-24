Mchain (MAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 35.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 91% higher against the dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $110,043.67 and $5.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006342 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 64,935,725 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

