Mdex (MDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61.09 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $707.36 million and approximately $61.09 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00124575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00144659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,366.93 or 1.00238503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00891014 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,875,071 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

