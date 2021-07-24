MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.24% of MDU Resources Group worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

