Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,790 shares of company stock valued at $42,738,773. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $182.12 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

