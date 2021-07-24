Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $308,078.09 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00371164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,585,297 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

