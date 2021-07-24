Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0079 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $313,140.58 and approximately $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00365968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,585,988 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

