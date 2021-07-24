Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of research firms have commented on MEGGF. Barclays set a $6.40 price target on Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale raised Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$6.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.