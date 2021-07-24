Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMIZF. Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $6.69 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

