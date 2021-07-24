Melon (MLN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00842199 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

