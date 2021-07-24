Meme Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $465.38 or 0.01368665 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $13.03 million and $1.08 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00410007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002904 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002906 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000156 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

