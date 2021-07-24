MenaPay Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $524.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.66 or 0.00839205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

