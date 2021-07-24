Merculet (MVP) Trading 35.5% Higher Over Last Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $204,177.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

