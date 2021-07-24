Mercury Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $682,177.59 and approximately $1,342.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00122152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00144530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,076.26 or 1.00159578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00884797 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

