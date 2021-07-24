Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,424 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.31% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 474,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,483. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $840.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.