Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Holdings Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.50% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 53,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $11.90 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.