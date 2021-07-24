Meta Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00866979 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

