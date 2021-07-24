Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Market Cap Reaches $9.13 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $86,372.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

