Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.92 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $68,993.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,167.29 or 0.06347690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00142834 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,704,403 coins and its circulating supply is 78,704,305 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

