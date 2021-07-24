Meter Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $53,299.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000122 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

