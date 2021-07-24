Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Methanex worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 80.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

