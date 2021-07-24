Metis (METIS) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Metis has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Metis has a market cap of $3.70 million and $82,560.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can currently be bought for $5.30 or 0.00015529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00836809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (CRYPTO:METIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars.

