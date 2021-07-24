Metronome Price Tops $2.93 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Metronome has a market cap of $35.04 million and approximately $80,267.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00008673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00143753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.55 or 1.00231152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00885332 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,240,516 coins and its circulating supply is 11,954,142 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.