Mettalex (MTLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00008566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00139126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,821.11 or 1.00000021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.61 or 0.00900659 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.