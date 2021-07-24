MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $255,234.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $197,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

