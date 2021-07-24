Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $139.22 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

