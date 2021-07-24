MicroMoney Trading 17.2% Higher This Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $152,102.60 and $136,472.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

