MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.20. 27,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 40,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76.

