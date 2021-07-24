MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Down 3.5%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 201,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 211,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.01.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.