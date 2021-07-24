Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Auxier Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.96.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

