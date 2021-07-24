Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,549,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 532,973 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Microsoft worth $1,764,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

