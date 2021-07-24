Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,803 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.96.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

