Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

