Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,233 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

