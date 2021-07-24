Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,318,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,052,121 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Microsoft worth $1,715,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.96.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.