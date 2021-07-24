MidasProtocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $104,613.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $309,720.97 and approximately $104,613.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.13 or 0.00838633 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

