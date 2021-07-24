Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) vs. Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Head to Head Contrast

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 15.31% 10.03% 0.92% Hilltop 21.68% 20.09% 2.82%

56.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Hilltop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 1.76 $22.54 million $1.72 14.00 Hilltop $2.24 billion 1.17 $447.84 million $4.58 6.96

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Midland States Bancorp and Hilltop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hilltop 0 3 1 0 2.25

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.64%. Hilltop has a consensus target price of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Hilltop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hilltop has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilltop beats Midland States Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, wealth management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, trust, and overdraft services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; structured finance services, which include advisory services for derivatives and commodities; sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products. This segment also provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

