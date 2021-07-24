MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.61 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002796 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and $50.18 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00126447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00143154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,961.03 or 0.99459529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.93 or 0.00878397 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

