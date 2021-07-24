Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 250,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 2,107,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

