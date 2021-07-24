Millennium Management LLC Acquires 241,483 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 677.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ShockWave Medical worth $36,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,441,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $174.68 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.08.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,419,600. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

