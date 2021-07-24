Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 435,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,515,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.12. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.