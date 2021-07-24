Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,235 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Avalara worth $35,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.09. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

