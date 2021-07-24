Millennium Management LLC Buys 540,987 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 171.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,987 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PagSeguro Digital worth $39,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 100,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 96,293 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $58.18 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

