Millennium Management LLC Buys 743,119 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 383.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $36,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

