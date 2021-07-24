Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.02% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $38,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 630.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $11,274,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,763 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

AJRD stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

